Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $240.36 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $253.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.95 and a 200-day moving average of $233.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.60.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,670,111.29. The trade was a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,696 shares of company stock worth $22,862,734 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

