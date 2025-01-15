Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 1,211.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $748,000. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $227,000.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $26.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32.

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

