Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $3,521,662.57 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 81,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $3,521,662.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,537.35. The trade was a 38.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 85,063 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $3,729,161.92.

On Monday, January 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,114 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $2,674,908.50.

On Thursday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,884 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $2,217,378.24.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,333 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $4,484,148.73.

On Monday, November 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 75,594 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $4,224,948.66.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $4,835,520.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 64,188 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $3,047,646.24.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,994 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $2,087,358.70.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,640.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $2,972,780.79.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.59. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 39.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Samsara by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

