Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 393.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,068.3% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Griffin Securities downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

