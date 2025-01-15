Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,853,000 after buying an additional 176,979 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 260,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

