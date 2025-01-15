Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 282.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,856 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SCHV stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

