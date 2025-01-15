Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 519.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

