Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,359,000 after buying an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,856 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,226,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,091,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,814 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

