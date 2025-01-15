Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,684,000 after purchasing an additional 192,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $180.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.10. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $192.14.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

