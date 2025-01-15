Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $155.46 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The company has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

