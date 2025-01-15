The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh Sells 19,613 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 19,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $882,192.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,668,756.96. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AZEK Stock Up 3.9 %

AZEK stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $54.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in AZEK by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AZEK by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

