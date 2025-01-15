The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Boeing were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Boeing by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

NYSE BA opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.97. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $217.59. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

