The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,836,000 after buying an additional 433,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,163,000 after acquiring an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,217,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after acquiring an additional 262,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.29.

Shares of PNC opened at $195.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.58.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $236,687.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,052,553.99. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,890. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

