Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,506,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 66.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4,894.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.79. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.46 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

