Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Decreased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 202.5% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $48,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

