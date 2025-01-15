United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Reduced by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $697,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,067.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,018,000 after purchasing an additional 52,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.25.

Shares of URI opened at $729.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $787.08 and its 200-day moving average is $759.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $545.16 and a 12 month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

