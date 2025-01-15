VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

SMH stock opened at $245.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.04. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.49 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

