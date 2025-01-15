Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $195.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

