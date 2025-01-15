Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Reduced by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $268.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $280.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.00.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.