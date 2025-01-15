Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

