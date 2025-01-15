Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

