Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,518,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 342.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 396,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.0 %

CBRE stock opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.