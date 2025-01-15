Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,761 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after buying an additional 153,784 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,185,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.32.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $81,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 192,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,247,996.84. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,597. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 915,997 shares of company stock worth $122,800,660 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

