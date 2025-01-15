Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in FMC by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in FMC by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

