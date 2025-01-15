Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,141 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $283.62 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.64 and a 12-month high of $298.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.