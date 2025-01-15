Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 211 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. This represents a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. HSBC upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $237.15 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.54 and a 52-week high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

