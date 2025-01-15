Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 234 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in MSCI were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,564,000 after buying an additional 58,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,577,000 after acquiring an additional 34,351 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $617.00 to $723.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.67.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,777,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,456,251.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $585.51 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $642.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

