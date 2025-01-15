Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 313 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in eBay were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in eBay by 21.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,419 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,078,622 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $57,944,000 after buying an additional 301,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in eBay by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $336,993.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $334,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,040.40. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,116 shares of company stock worth $1,637,705. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $71.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.