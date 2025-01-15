Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 336 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,795.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 82.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 81,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLO opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $116.84 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

