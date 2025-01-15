Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 64 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PTC were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 9.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in PTC by 2.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PTC by 70.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $185.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.30 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.89.

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,356. The trade was a 67.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,600. This represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.54.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

