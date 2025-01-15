Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $186.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.52 and a 200 day moving average of $186.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

