Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,372. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 4.2 %

MSTR opened at $342.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.40 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.98. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

