Wedmont Private Capital Buys 360 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $173.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.16, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.36.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

