Wedmont Private Capital Buys 70 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Equinix were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equinix by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 67.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 80,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,685,000 after acquiring an additional 32,481 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in Equinix by 3.0% during the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 25.9% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 369,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,516,000 after acquiring an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 39,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $976.81.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total value of $943,878.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,979.08. This trade represents a 17.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total value of $213,608.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,633. This represents a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,218 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $898.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $941.33 and a 200 day moving average of $874.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

