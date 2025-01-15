Wedmont Private Capital Buys 745 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $120.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

