Wedmont Private Capital Buys 91 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in FedEx were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,226,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $132,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,241 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $277.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.89 and its 200 day moving average is $284.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $234.45 and a 52 week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.61.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

