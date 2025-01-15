Wedmont Private Capital Buys 98 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ASML were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in ASML by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ASML by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $736.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $702.22 and its 200 day moving average is $801.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $955.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

