Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,738,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,529 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Driven Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,325,000 after buying an additional 30,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Driven Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.49 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Driven Brands

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.