Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Roblox were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Roblox by 34.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 12,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Roblox by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,482,000 after acquiring an additional 240,565 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.43. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,025,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,073.25. This trade represents a 55.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,179.80. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,254,601 shares of company stock valued at $65,622,735. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

