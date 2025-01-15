Wedmont Private Capital Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Talbot Financial LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 99,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 186,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 46,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -69.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

