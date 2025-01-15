Wedmont Private Capital Has $589,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 316,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 59,974 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 238,913 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 191,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

KHC opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KHC. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.