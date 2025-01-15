Wedmont Private Capital Has $604,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,559,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779,162 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,596,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,742,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,379 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,600,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,142,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,789 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

