Wedmont Private Capital Has $623,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Target by 156.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.57.

Shares of Target stock opened at $136.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.06 and its 200 day moving average is $145.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

