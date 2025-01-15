Wedmont Private Capital Has $635,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,951,000 after purchasing an additional 797,607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,182,000 after buying an additional 555,638 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,659,000. Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $18,067,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,340 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

