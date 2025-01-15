Wedmont Private Capital Has $743,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

DGRO opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

