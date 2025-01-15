Wedmont Private Capital Has $890,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Aflac were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Aflac by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.12. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,558,529.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at $23,018,701.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

