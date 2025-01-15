Wedmont Private Capital Has $938,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,986,000 after acquiring an additional 155,779 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.25.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.6 %

SHW stock opened at $341.65 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $282.09 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.11.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

