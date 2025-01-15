Wedmont Private Capital Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AON were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $336,375,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AON by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,345,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $759,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $377.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $415.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $362.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.91. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $395.33.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

