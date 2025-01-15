Wedmont Private Capital Increases Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 44.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 15.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

KD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

KD opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

