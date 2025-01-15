Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 12.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,224.60 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,575.00 and a 1 year high of $3,416.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,219.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3,129.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $32.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 154.29 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,429.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

